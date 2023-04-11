Blackman, Roberts, Wilson, relay teams win Carifta gold

TT swimmer Zarek Wilson - Courtesy: Harold Wilson

Nikoli Blackman added two gold and one silver medal for Trinidad and Tobago on the final day of the 2023 Carifta Aquatic Championships at the Korsou Sports Centre and Pool, Curacao on Sunday night.

Blackman grabbed the gold medal in the Boys 15-17 50m freestyle in 22.54 seconds. Marvin Johnson of Bahamas (23.58) was second and TT's Zarek Wilson claimed the bronze medal in 23.30. Blackman also added a silver medal to his tally in the Boys 15-17 100m breaststroke.

TT's Liam Roberts stopped the clock at 1:09.55 to win the gold medal in the Boys 13-14 100m breaststroke. Roberts edged his countryman Anpherne Bernard (1:10.33) for the silver medal while Lucas Patron (1:12.74) of Martinique came third.

Liam Carrington bagged the gold medal in the 13-14 200m breaststroke touching the wall in 2:11.84. St Lucian Antoine Destang (2:14.44) was second and Jamaican Zach- Andre Johnson (2:19.80) rounded off the top three positions.

In the 50m freestyle of the same age group Carrington (25.05) beat his teammate Darren Belfon for third (25:07). The race was won by Destang in 24.56.

Zarek Wilson topped the Boys 15-17 200m breaststroke in two minutes and 10.73 seconds. Cayman`s Will Sellars was second (2:12.92) and Mathis Eustache (2:14.58) of Martinique secured the bronze medal.

TT's quartet of Belfon, Roberts, Cristiano Rivas and Carrington earned the gold medal in the Boys 13-14 4x50m freestyle relay in a time of 1:41.06. Aruba (1:44.40) placed second followed by Jamaica in 1:44.50.

In the boys 15-17 freestyle 4x50m final, TT won their second relay gold medal of the night. Blackman, Giovanni Rivas, Anthony Zachary and Wilson won in a blistering 1:34.46, Bahamas snatched silver in 1:35.80 and Aruba grabbed bronze in 1:37.33.

TT completed the tournament third in the medal standings with 54 medals – 22 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze. Bahamas showed their class at the meet with 85 medals (37 gold, 27 silver, 21 bronze) and Cayman Islands were second with 53 medals (25 gold, 16 silver, 12 bronze).

In the points standings, Bahamas totalled 1,113 points, Cayman Islands had 752 points and TT placed third with 534 points.