Arima man dies at hospital after gun attack at gas station

A 27-year-old Arima man who was shot last month died at the hospital on Good Friday.

Darriel Diaz died on Good Friday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Diaz, of Temple Street, Arima was shot on March 29.

Police said at about 11.20 pm, Diaz was at the gas station at Hollis Avenue, Arima when two gunmen shot him.

Diaz was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated and later transferred to Mt Hope.