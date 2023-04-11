April 22 declared Eid-ul-Fitr

TML Mosque, St Joseph -

EID-UL-FITR will be observed on April 22.

A government press release on Tuesday said in accordance with section 4(1) of the Public Holidays and Festivals Act, Chapter 19:05, Cabinet advised President Christine Kangaloo to declare April 22 as the date Eid-ul-Fitr will be recognised and celebrated as a public holiday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan – the holy month of fasting when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk each day.