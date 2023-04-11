After bloody Easter weekend, Kamla calls for Hinds' head

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO - UNC

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a statement on Tuesday called for the removal of Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds over the spate of killings over the long Easter long weekend. She claimed that for two years, he has failed the people.

"Keith Rowley must do the right thing for our citizens and remove him from office.

"In the wake of an unholy weekend of murders, home invasions, robberies and disorder, it is abundantly clear Fitzgerald Hinds has failed as Minister of National Security and must be removed from office," she said in the release.

Persad-Bissessar said that Hinds presided over the bloodiest January in recent history and at that time, she had urged Rowley to remove him. Her call was ignored.

"Less than three months later, the murder toll stands at 164." She claimed that 1,134 people have been murdered since Hinds was appointed as security minister.

"This past weekend, which was supposed to be one of peaceful prayer and reflection by members of the Christian faith celebrating Easter, was marred by criminals brutalising and traumatising families in Cumuto, Mausica, Aranguez and Cunupia.

"Under Hinds’ watch, the crime situation continues to worsen, and not a single idea, plan, policy, or programme has been put forward to arrest the problem, apart from prayers."

Alleging that all arms of the ministry are in in disarray because of Hinds’ incompetence, she said the fire service lacks equipment to tackle fires in a harsh dry season, lifeguards continue to beg for equipment and facilities, the police lack resources to catch criminals, and the prison service and defence force are in trouble.

"Hinds chooses to pontificate at public forums on what he feels are the reasons for the crime crisis, without any evidence or data to support his claims," she said.

"This Government has shown no interest in addressing the root causes of crime and criminality including poverty, inequality and lack of opportunities for young people."

Persad-Bissessar said a UNC Government would prioritise creating a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

"We have already outlined our plans to restructure the Ministry of National Security into a ministry of home affairs and a ministry of defence. We will also make it easier for law-abiding citizens to obtain tools to protect themselves, such as legal firearms.

"We have a plan, and we have a track record of getting the job done and bringing crime down, and we are ready to get to work," the Opposition Leader said.