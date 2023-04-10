Suspect arrested in Tobago murder

Stock photo -

A TOBAGO man is in police custody for the Easter Sunday murder of a Moruga man in Scarborough.

Sources said the suspect was arrested at 5.15 pm and taken to the Roxborough police station where he is expected to be interviewed by investigators.

The suspect of Scarborough was arrested hours after Alex Anthony Cooper was shot dead, becoming the island’s second murder victim for the year, so far.

Police said residents of Logwood Park, Scarborough, reported hearing loud explosions in the area around 6.30 am and later discovered the man’s body in a drain. Cooper’s body bore gunshot wounds.

A district medical officer later pronounced the man dead and his body was taken to the mortuary of the Scarborough General Hospital where an autopsy is expected to be performed soon. The scene was also processed by crime scene investigators.

Police said Cooper moved to Tobago some time ago and settled in Bagatelle. But they said he recently moved to another district.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Tobago Division, is conducting enquiries.

On February 9, Tobago recorded its first murder for 2023 with the shooting death of Plymouth resident Nigel Sandy.

He was shot by near his home but died subsequently at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Investigations into that incident are ongoing.