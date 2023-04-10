Sinanan: Repairs to 3 landslips before rainy season begins

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - Photo by Roger Jacob

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says he is pleased with the ongoing repairs at three major landslips in south Trinidad.

The minister and representatives of his ministry visited the areas on Sunday.

He said the work is expected to be completed before the start of the rainy season.

Works are ongoing at Clarke Road in Penal, Naparima Mayaro Road in Princes Town and Lengua Road in the Moruga/Tableland constituency.

"What we have recognised today is there has been a significant number of landslips in Trinidad and we are trying to ensure that the entire country is not disconnected. There should be no part of the island with major disconnection," Rohan Sinanan said.

"We are going to implement temporary shoring-up processes where most of the major landslips are to secure them before the rainy season. But like with everything else, we are working with a budget and every year we try to do at least 20 new major landslips while we continue the shoring and temporary maintenance to several others."

With the drastic changes in the weather patterns, the soil type, as well as the terrain type, Sinanan said the ministry anticipates a significant increase in the number of landslips.

"That is why the landslip repair programme has ramped up and we are out here today to visit some of the work."

The minister said the landslip at Clarke Road, which is a major thoroughfare, happened in October, cutting off the entire road.

"We had to ask residents to use an alternative route. Like everywhere else, that would have caused the residents a significant increase in transportation cost," Sinanan said.

"This is the largest landslip ever repaired in TT. It is over 130 metres and I am happy the contractors are moving at a pace where we can have it repaired before the downpour in 2023."

The landslip at Lengua Road is about 90 metres and 71 metres in Princes Town.

The work at Clarke Road began in early March and is being executed by the ministry’s Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (PURE) unit.

To date, excavation and shoring works have been completed. Currently, auger piling is ongoing to create the foundation base for the retaining wall. Upon completion, the road will be reinstated to two travel lanes, providing access and safety to all road users.

A statement from the ministry said the landslip along the Naparima Mayaro Road has presented many challenges for several years. However, several temporary interim measures were implemented for slope stabilisation efforts.

It added that through the ministry’s Bridges, Landslip and Traffic Management unit, extensive work is being undertaken to provide a permanent solution to bring relief and ensure access and connectivity to communities in the southern region of Trinidad.

Upon completion of the repairs, people would enjoy two ample traffic lanes and pedestrian sidewalks.

The statement said the rehabilitation project at Lengua Road is one of 33 landslips being addressed in 2023 under Phase Two A of the Landslip Repair Programme.