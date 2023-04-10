Customs seize $250,000 in illegal honey

The Customs and Excise Division has seized a large quantity of honey, the division said on Sunday.

In a release, the division said officers of the Marine Interdiction Unit, stationed at the Cedros port, went to the old jetty at Bonasse Village where they stopped a truck with 60 five gallon buckets loaded with honey.

The street value of the honey was estimated at $250,000.

The release said in close proximity to the interception were seven Spanish-speaking men who had no identification documents on them.

The men were detained and handed over to the Immigration Division.