Algae affects water production at Desalcott

File photo

For people in central and south Trinidad who are wondering why they are experiencing low water pressure it is because of a cutback in production at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant.

On Sunday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the Desalination Company of TT (DESALCOTT) plant - which normally supplies WASA with 40 million gallons of water per day - has reduced its production to 36 million gallons due to “high algae concentrations at this time in the raw sea water at the intake area of the plant.”

The release said conditions were being closely monitored. Full production is expected "as soon as conditions allow."

The affected areas are: Caroni, Warrenville, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Caparo, Chase Village, Couva, Point Lisas, California, Claxton Bay, Plaisance Park, Pointe a Pierre, City of San Fernando, Vistabella, Marabella, Gasparillo, South West Union Hall, Pleasantville, Palmiste, Phillipine, Duncan Village, Esperance, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romain, South Oropouche, Otaheite, Rousillac, Aripero, parts of La Brea, Avocat, Fyzabad, parts of Siparia including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village, San Francique, Debe, Syne Village, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road, Mora Dam Road.

WASA said its limited truck-borne service was available upon request.