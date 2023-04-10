AC PoS extend Premier League lead

W Connection's Prince Pascall goes past Club Sando's Josiah Cooper at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on Saturday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Utility player Jameel Neptune blasted a hat-trick for AC Port of Spain in a comprehensive 4-1 demolition of Morvant Caledonia United on match day seven of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, on Sunday, at the Police Barracks, St James.

Despite the score-line, it was Caledonia who drew first blood when Brandon Semper opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Four minutes later, Neptune got his first goal of the encounter equalising for the “Town Boys”.

John-Paul Rochford followed up from his outstanding performance last match to score his second goal in as many matches, in the 21st minute, as AC POS took a 2-1 lead. The national midfielder's audacious shot caught goalkeeper Jaydon Taylor barely off his line and lobbed him from long range.

Neptune extended the lead to 3-1 in the 51st and he completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute to seal the comfortable victory. Neptune became the second AC player to score a hat-trick this season, after midfielder Che Benny "tricked" Cunupia FC earlier this month. AC Port of Spain are four points clear at the top of the table with 18 points from seven games.

A late penalty in stoppage time of the second half (90+2) by San Juan Jabloteh`s Nical Stephen was enough to break the hearts of Point Fortin Civic at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Sunday. The 1-0 victory gifted the San Juan team and head coach Marvin Gordon their first victory of the season.

Scores:

AC Port of Spain 4 (Jameel Neptune (15th, 51st, 65th; John-Paul Rochford 21st) vs Caledonia AIA 1 (Brandon Semper 11th).

San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Nical Stephen 90+2 pen) vs Point Fortin Civic 0.

Police FC 2 (Elijah Belgrave 86th; Kareem Freitas 90th) vs Cunupia FC 1 (Ricardo Williams 37th).

Defence Force 7 (Reon Moore 19th, 37th; Jelani Felix 21st; Brent Sam 44th; Hashim Arcia 65th, 74th; Lashawn Roberts 83rd) vs Prisons Service FC 0.

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5 (Ataulla Guerra 4th, Isaiah Raymond 29th, Isaiah Lee 45th, Leslie Joel Russell 49th, Daniel David 85th pen) vs Central FC 3 (Keron Cummings 28th, Anslem Jackson 56th, Kesean St Rose 62nd).

Club Sando FC 3 (Michael Basdeo 9th, Seon Thomas 62nd, Jabari Forbes 64th) sv W Connection FC 1 (Dwight Pope 53rd).

Team*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

AC POS *7*6*1*0*17*18

Club Sando FC *7*4*1*2*5*14

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers *5*4*0*1*8*13

Central FC *7*4*2*1*4*13

Defence Force *6*4*2*0*7*12

TT Police FC *6*3*3*0*0*9

Morvant Caledonia *7*2*3*2*-2*8

Point Fortin Civic *7*2*4*1*-1*7

W Connection FC *7*2*4*1*-5*7

Cunupia FC *7*2*5*0*-10*6

San Juan Jabloteh *7*1*5*1*-5*4

Prison Service FC *7*1*5*1*-18*4