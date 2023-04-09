Trinidad and Tobago U-15s remain perfect, eye regional cricket title

Zane Maraj (Batsman) - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Trinidad and Tobago remained unbeaten in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship after securing a 17-run victory over Barbados in round three at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday.

TT can clinch the title if they defeat Jamaica in round four on Monday from 9.30 am at Coolidge Cricket Ground and other results go their way. If Guyana get past Leeward Islands and Barbados beat Windward Islands, TT will be crowned champions with one round to spare.

Batting first on Saturday, TT were guided to 235/8 after 50 overs courtesy a captain’s knock of 82 from Brendan Boodoo. The left-handed batsman faced 109 balls and hit nine fours.

Christian Lall (25) and opener Dimitri Ramjattan (22) were the only other real contributors with the bat. Yasir Deen (12 not out) and Scyon Charles (four not out) remained unbeaten at the crease.

R’Jai Gittens (2/61) was Barbados’ best bowler while Jayden chase (1/11), Akobi Crichlow-Byer (1/24), Justin Parris (1/32) and Reynaldo Bourne (1/50) grabbed one each.

In reply, Barbados had a shaky start and were on the back foot at 88/5 after 16.2 overs. But middle-order batsmen Raphael Lovell (61) and Seth Smith (22) helped repair the innings to take them to 149 before Smith perished, caught by Boodoo off Deen’s bowling.

Barbados still tried to chase down the target but we were eventually dismissed for 218 owing to tight spells from the TT bowling attack. Lovell and Smith were their best batsmen.

Doing the damage with the ball was Deen (2/30), Darrius Batoosingh (2/39) and Boodoo (2/46). Zane Maraj (1/23) and Alejandro Kassiram (1/31) were also among the wickets.

Last week, TT opened their U15 campaign with a seven-wicket win over Guyana on Tuesday and also beat Windward Islands by the same margin on Thursday.

Summarised Scores:

TT 235/8 (Brendan Boodoo 82, Christian Lall 25, Dimitri Ramjattan 22; R’Jai Gittens 2/61) vs BARBADOS 218 (49 overs) (Raphael Lovell 61, Seth Smith 22; Yasir Deen 2/30, Darrius Batoosingh 2/39, Brendan Boodoo 2/46) TT won by 17 runs.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 174 (Tyler Venner 45, Cody Fontenelle 20; Dave Mahabir 3/19, Adrian Hetmyer 2/36, Shane Prince 2/49) vs 145 (40.3 overs) (Razam Koobir 39, Navin Boodwah 35; Jorden Charles 4/31, Theo Edward 3/19, Leon Alexander 3/22) Windward Islands won by 29 runs.

JAMAICA 117 (26.2 overs) (Ryan Lyttleton 17, Pajay Nelson 14; Amoree Jones 4/20, Lythe Browne 2/6, Krishna Girdhari 2/14) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 119/4 (33.1 overs) (Lawshorn Bergan 31 not out, Matthew Miller 23, Tanez Francis 20; Ryan Lyttleton 3/36) Leeward Islands won by six wickets.

ROUND FOUR FIXTURES

TT vs Jamaica, Coolidge Cricket Ground

Guyana vs Leeward Islands, Liberta

Windward Islands vs Barbados, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium