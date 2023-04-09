Teen among seven held over Easter weekend

A 15-year-old who attempted to rob a patron at a bar on Sunday was among seven people arrested over the Easter weekend.

Police reported that officers of the Chaguanas Police Station held the teen after he tried to rob the patron at a bar on the Chaguanas Main Road.

Police said at about 1.30 am, the teen tried snatching the cash while simultaneously saying he was about to rob the bar.

He and the patron struggled with the teen beating the man with a broken bottle across the face before fleeing. Security guards at the bar chased the teen and held him before handing him over to police.

During a police exercise in the Central Division a day earlier, a man from Couva was arrested for possession of 4.2 grammes of cocaine.

Officers attached to the Northern Division arrested a 27-year-old man and seized 776 grammes of marijuana and 10 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition after searching his Carapo home on Saturday. In the Eastern Division, officers arrested a 32-year-old Mayaro man for possession of two rounds of 12-gauge cartridges.

Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force arrested a man for possession of 533 grammes of marijuana, which was allegedly found under the left front passenger seat of a Nissan Versa.

Two men were also held on Saturday after a report of a robbery in St Mary’s Village, Moruga. Police said at about 7 pm, a 32-year-old man was seated in his car outside a supermarket when three men beat him and stole an undisclosed sum of cash and other items.

Two of the men were later arrested by officers of the Southern Division Task Force.