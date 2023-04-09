Silounge Hosein's 'no makeup, makeup' look

Silounge Hosein says her services can boost a woman’s confidence. - Lincoln Holder

For many women, makeup is a confident-booster – a way of temporarily covering what some of them see as flaws. But while some prefer to "put on" a public face that can be removed when in private, there are those who opt for a more permanent makeup (PMU) look – whereby they can get their desired looks tattooed onto their faces.

Makeup artist Silounge Hosein offers services such as lip neutralisation, lip blushing, inkless stretch mark revision and intimate lightening, at her salon Permanent Makeup by Silounge in Chaguanas. She said some women even opt to get faux freckles on their cheeks and noses.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the concept of permanent makeup, so I decided to pursue a career," the 33-year-old told WMN. She officially opened her salon in February.

“I personally know how much this service can boost a woman’s confidence and I wanted other women to experience this joy as well.”

She said it’s not only meant to give people that “no makeup, makeup look,” but it helps people remove some of their their biggest insecurities.

"People have gotten even their stretch marks or permanent scars camouflaged with permanent or inkless makeup."

The inkless option is done with a blend of serums and vitamins inserted just under the skin using tiny needles. It’s also meant to help repair the skin.

Having so much control over someone’s appearance may cause some artists to be extremely anxious, but not so much for Hosein.

“It can be sometimes because each client is different, but PMU has become my therapy and happy place. Being a permanent makeup artist allows you to create memorable and life-changing experiences for my clients. Witnessing my clients smile makes me happy.”

She said the general response has been positive, with her clients usually leaving her salon pleased. She added that they keep pushing her to offer more services, but said it’s something that can’t be rushed.

Hosein recalled one of her more memorable more experiences with a client.

“That would be a client thanking me and becoming teary eyed for lightening her once dark lips. She had dark lips her entire life and it was her biggest insecurity. That was the day I realised the true impact I had on these women.”

Hosein said the procedures are generally safe but she still does extensive consultations to determine if a client is suitable for the particular procedure they want done. She said this is because there are some reactions such as swelling, cracking, peeling, blistering, and scarring that may come with some of the procedures, and before she begins, those clients who are so prone are required to get their doctor’s clearance.

One of the benefits is that it helps women shave off a significant amount of time from their makeup routine.

Hosein is certified and trained by Beauty by Amy, a local health and beauty supply store with branches in San Fernando and Port of Spain. She also has international qualifications from US-based Tess Marti for her dark lip neutralisation certification, and Paramedical Tattoo Academy for her inkless stretch mark revision certification. She also has a degree in science with a merit in beauty therapy and health studies from the University of the Arts, in London. And she doesn't plan to stop upgrading her beauty certification.

“I am currently in the process of pursuing international studies to offer lash line enhancement, powdered brows and Zena skincare brand peels in the near future. Also I am planning to travel and do training with Sculpted Studios.”

Zena is a skincare brand that offers a range of peels that once applied to the skin, sheds taking away the impurities from it. Sculpted Studios is a permanent makeup clinic in Miami that offers both online and hands on training.

Aside from permanent makeup artistry, Hosein is a full-time health and safety practitioner, and because she has to balance these two careers, she tries to plan at least two weeks ahead.

“On a day I have a client at the salon, I get up early, I go to the studio and spend between four and five hours there. I would then get back home, create content for my Instagram page and sometimes I’d have impromptu consultations, all the while still maintaining my other job and personal life.”

Hosein also enjoys painting and has done a few pieces for her friends and family. And although between juggling two jobs she hasn't had much time to paint, she understands what she needs to do in order to succeed.

“The driving force in the quest for success and achievement, a mindset that combines discipline, strength, confidence and ambition is powerful, this can achieve anything it sets its sights on. A powerful mind can achieve anything. Surround yourself with dreams and the doers, the believers and the thinkers, but most of all surround yourself with those who see greatness within you, even when you don’t see it in yourself.”