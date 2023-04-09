Sagicor donates to motivational programme

Trisha Davis, assistant vice president, process optimisation and analytics, Sagicor Life Insurance (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd presents Dwayne Henderson, chairman of the St Ann’s/Cascade Motivational Programme with a cheque at the insurer’s head office in Port of Spain. -

Sagicor Life Insurance Trinidad & Tobago Limited recently donated to the St Ann’s/Cascade Motivational Programme in support of their mental health initiative.

In a media release Trisha Davis, assistant vice president, process optimisation and analytics, at Sagicor said, “Education is one of the key pillars in our group corporate social responsibility programme. We recently supported Servol through our Helping Hands project, and now we’re pleased to assist the St Ann’s/Cascade Motivational Programme, which we have also supported in the past. We continue to invest in our communities and our youth, particularly via organisations whose missions are centred around those areas.”

Apart from full-time teachers, the centre has, for the past 14 years, also benefited from two psychologists who assist in the assessment of those with learning disabilities, the release said.

The programme has been in existence for over 28 years, with Noreen de la Rosa as a founding board member. De la Rosa said, “This programme serves teenagers between the ages of 14 to 17 who haven’t done well in the SEA exam (Secondary Entrance Assessment). It’s under the ambit of Servol and is one of ten Junior Life Centres in Trinidad and Tobago.”