Reon Moore, Hashim Arcia help Defence Force smash Prisons 7-0

Reon Moore of Defence FC rounds Prisons goalie Osei Clarke to score in the TT Premier League at the Arima Velodrome, Saturday. - Roger Jacob

BRACES from Reon Moore and Hashim Arcia on Saturday propelled Defence Force to a 7-0 trouncing of Prisons FC in round seven of the TT Premier Football League at the Arima Velodrome. The result was the most lopsided win of the season.

Moore, a national player, opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Jelani Felix doubled the advantage in the 21st and Moore got his second with a 37th minute strike.

Prisons continued to leak goals and conceded another on the stroke of halftime courtesy Brent Sam.

Arcia went to work in the second period with goals in the 65th and 74rd minutes, before Tobagonian Lashawn Roberts put the icing on the cake with a goal in the 83rd.

At the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Malabar, Club Sando took care of W Connection 3-1 courtesy goals from Michael Basdeo (9th), Seon Thomas (62nd) and Jabari Forbes (64th). W Connection's Dwight Pope had knotted the scores in the 53rd.

At the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Police came from a goal down to snatch all three points against Cunupia FC.

Cunupia FC went ahead in the 37th minute Through Ricardo Williams, and maintained their lead till the 86th minute.

An Elijah Belgrave goal levelled proceedings before Kareem Freitas broke Cunupia's heart with a winner in the 90th.