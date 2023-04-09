Guitarist Francis McComie, 11, rocks to his own songs

Francis McComie was a semi-finalist on TTT’s 12 and Under. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Singing, song-writing and playing the guitar is no easy task especially for an 11-year-old. But Francis McComie has proven that though it takes time, it’s not impossible.

With SEA on the horizon for this standard four student of Sacred Hearts Boys’ RC School, in Port of Spain, he’s trying to fit in as much practice he can before then. Francis told Newsday Kids he practises his songs and the guitar at least ten to 20 minutes a day, and has been doing this for the past three years. He even has his own song which was released during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020.

“During the midst of the pandemic, my dad and I wrote my song called Rise Up. When we wrote it down, we went to the studio and played the guitar. That went on the track and then I went back and sang the song.”

Francis records at the Stream Stage Audio studio owned and run by Richard and Rashard Ahong.

The song is about hoping for another day and a better year coming out of the covid19 lockdowns.

Francis said he got into writing songs when his teacher Mr Peters showed him how to write paragraphs and narrative writing.

Francis was also a semi-finalist on TTT’s 12 and Under talent show where he sang three songs, one of which was written by him.

“I wasn’t really nervous because I practised my songs and was ready to perform it. At the semi-finals I sang my original song Rise Up.”

When asked how he felt getting to sing a song he wrote at a competition he said he was happy, but also lost for words.

Francis said being in the competition was awesome and he had fun because he met other children who had amazing talents like he does.

His dad, Anthony McComie, said he was amazed with the way everyone reacted to him at the studios of TTT.

“The hosts and the mentors were captivated and drawn to him. To me, Francis was a support to a lot of the youth artistes who were nervous. That made me extremely proud as a parent seeing Francis take it upon himself to go up to the other children and tell them, ‘You’re doing a really great job,’ ‘We’re proud of you and keep doing your best.’”

He said he’s awaiting season two of 12 and that Francis is working on a new song for the competition.

“If he does go to the preliminaries, it is going to be a show. We’re going to bring out all the props.”

Francis said he does not have a favourite genre.

Outside of singing, writing songs and playing the guitar, Francis said he rides his bicycle, does his school work and plays with his three dogs.

“Their names are Ozzy, Fuzzy and Bubba. I play with them three or four times a week.”

His dad reminded him and said he plays with them every day, but he said, “No, they harass me every day.”

To young people who want to be more musically inclined, Francis said, “Don’t give up. Just keep practising non-stop until you get better and better. I have a line I usually say, ‘Be better than yesterday.’”