Five men shot in two separate incidents on Saturday

File photo -

FIVE men were shot, including a man who was flying a kite, in separate incidents in Arima and Maloney on Saturday.

Police said at about 4 pm on Saturday, four men were shot after a gunman attacked a teenager who was liming near Building 17, Maloney Gardens.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was standing at the north-east entrance of the building when he saw a man in a grey hoodie come out of a Nissan Tiida running towards him shooting. The victim ran and collapsed after being shot three times in the back and once in the right leg.

A 35-year-old man of Spoonbill Terrace Maloney who was sitting in front of Apartment 1-1 east at Building 17 was shot in the abdomen. A 37-year-old from Building 17 was also shot in the abdomen. He, police said, was walking towards the building when he was shot.

The fourth victim, a 22-year-old also from Building 17, who was flying a kite nearby was shot seven times, police said, four in the legs and three times in the groin.

All four men were taken to the Arima Health Facility where they were treated and transported to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and are all listed in a stable condition.

Hours later the fifth man was shot. Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man from Silica Sands Extension, Wallerfield, Arima had just returned home when two men ambushed him, shot him and ran off.

Police said at about 8.20 pm, the victim was offloading his car when two men of African descent, both wearing jerseys wrapped around their heads, ran out of the bushes from across the road.

One of the men shot the victim twice before he attempted to crawl into his house. As he was doing that the gunman shot him twice again. In all, he was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in the back.

He was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was stabilised and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex where he remains warded in a serious condition.