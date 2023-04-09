Easter treat from Ma Pau

Ma Pau treated the kids of Kiddie Care Pre-School as they showcased their creativity by making their Easter craft.

On March 31 the staff of Ma Pau together with Keith Scotland the Member of Parliament of Port of Spain South collaborated in treating the children of the pre-school, Development Road, Sea Lots, said a media release.

Easter, though it signifies and symbolises the resurrection of Jesus Christ, it is also a time where children and schools indulge in craft activities centred around the Easter Bunny. Kiddie Care Pre-School was no exception as the toddlers enthusiastically engaged in Easter craft activities spearheaded by the school's facilitators and staff of Ma Pau.

Ma Pau ensured each child was given a lunch box, drink and a goodie bag with easter treats at the end of this fun-filled day. Ma Pau is very pleased to have engaged in this initiative and looks forward to engaging in more initiatives like these, the release said.

Ma Pau is the first members club to be opened in Trinidad, established 1989. The organisation over the years have embarked on various charitable ventures geared to engaging and empowering local communities in Trinidad. The company continues their charitable work by helping support non-government organisations and maintaining an outlet for groups and individuals that are seeking assistance.