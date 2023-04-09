Easter bonnet parade at Edinburgh Government Primary

Students, staff, parents and others agreed that the Easter Bonnet Parade at Edinburgh Government Primary in Chaguanas was a fun, creative and lighthearted way to celebrate the Easter holiday.

On March 24, after several years without such an occasion, the parade brought the school and community together in a festive atmosphere.

The parade was "absolutely spectacular" as the students and staff reignited the hub of hope and talent in the Edinburgh 500 community.

The competitors' wide variety of hats were craftily decorated with flowers, ribbons, eggs, hot cross buns, crosses, butterflies, birds and others symbols of Easter.

Participants were scored mainly for craftsmanship, creativity and overall aesthetics.

There were many entries in every department, from infants to standard five teachers as well auxiliary staff.

In the infants' department, first place went to Jayla Calliste, followed by Hailey Bedasie and Sheria Rivas.

In the junior category, Jayleigh Calliste copped first place, followed by Cateleya Charles and Sky Lyons.

Camille Rogers placed first in the senior category followed by Larissa alexander and Kamaya Morris.

The teachers/auxiliary staff category saw Crystal Small walking away with the first prize, followed by Anusuva Subran and Rhonda Thomas.

Along with the winners, everyone left with something in hand, thanks to various generous sponsors.