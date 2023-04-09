Cops probe killing of Carapo man

SHAMAR James, also known as Shami, was shot dead on Saturday at Unity Lane, Carapo, Arima.

Police found James, 32, just after 7 am with multiple gunshot injuries. He was only wearing grey-coloured underpants.He died a short distance away from his home.

Police believe James tried to escape his attackers but was chased and shot as he tried to crawl away.

An assortment of ammunition casings was recovered at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.