Body of drowned teenager recovered at Penzance beach

File photo -

The body of a teenager who drowned at Penzance Beach, Rampanalgas on Saturday, has been recovered.

Declon Estrada, 18, of Coalmine Village, Sangre Grande, got into difficulties while swimming around 3.15 pm on Saturday.

A search was made, but his body disappeared.

On Sunday morning, the Hunters Search and Rescue team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat joined family members to continue their search.

Around 8 am, Rambharat told the Newsday, Estrada’s body was found close to where he drowned.

Toco police were informed, and investigations are continuing.