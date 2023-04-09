N Touch
News

Body of drowned teenager recovered at Penzance beach

File photo -
File photo -

The body of a teenager who drowned at Penzance Beach, Rampanalgas on Saturday, has been recovered.

Declon Estrada, 18, of Coalmine Village, Sangre Grande, got into difficulties while swimming around 3.15 pm on Saturday.

A search was made, but his body disappeared.

On Sunday morning, the Hunters Search and Rescue team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat joined family members to continue their search.

Around 8 am, Rambharat told the Newsday, Estrada’s body was found close to where he drowned.

Toco police were informed, and investigations are continuing.

Comments

"Body of drowned teenager recovered at Penzance beach"

More in this section