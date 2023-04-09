Akil Campbell pedals to Easter Grand Prix double gold

Trinidad and Tobago’s Akil Campbell pedalled to double gold in two elite one events on the opening night of the Easter International Grand Prix at Skinner Park in San Fernando on Friday.

In the international men ten-lap event, Campbell staved off stiff competition to top the four-man race. He won gold ahead of countryman Adam Alexander while Bajan duo Jamol Eastmond and Edwin Sutherland (both of Team Stoli) completed the top four finishers, respectively.

Campbell also closed off the first night of racing by pedalling to victory in the elite men 33-lap feature event. The Bajans threatened once more but Campbell again bettered the pair. Eastmond was second, Sutherland third and Raiders Cycle and Multisport Stephen Alexander, fourth.

Additionally, TT’s Enrique De Comarmond fought well to win the elite one eight-lap race. He defeated second-placed compatriot Troy Nelson (Madonna Wheelers), who was followed by Team Stoli (Barbados) rider Maurice Burnette and Surinamese Xavi Wadilie, respectively.

However, in other international and elite events, foreign opposition dominated.

Brazil captured the 1-2 in the seven-lap international men's race with Flavio Cipriano and Joao Da Silva riding to gold and silver, in that order. Eastmond placed third and Peruvian cyclist Luis Barrera was fourth.

The elite one UCI elimination race saw Bajan Burnette top the field. Jamaica’s Andrew Ramsay and Heatwave’s Enrique De Comarmond were second and third, respectively.

In the elite two three-lap event, Wadilie won gold ahead of Southclaine’s runner-up Dariel Pereira and bronze recipient Nelson.

South America swept the elite and international women six-lap events as Mexican Maria Gonzalez trumped all opponents. Brazil’s Amanda Kunkel, Wellyda Rodrigues and Camila Angulo rounded off the top four.

In the international men's 500m final, Brazilian Da Silva showed grit as he defeated TT’s silver medallist Zion Pulido and third-placed Syndel Samaroo. Campbell was fourth.

Night two of the UCI class two Easter International Grand Prix continued on Saturday and the final day of competition pedals off at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10am.

Sunday’s races have been sanctioned as UCI class one events and will feature the sprint and keirin events.

Other Results

Male

Juvenile 4 Laps – 1. Kyle Hospedales (Open Road), 2. Jalani Nedd (Arima), 3. Judah Neverson (Rigtech)

Juniors 4 Laps – 1. Jared Mohammed (TT), 2. Danell James (TT), 3. Syndel Samaroo (TT)

Elite III 4 Laps – 1. Corey Samuel (Valkyries), 2. Jean-Marc Granderson (Evolution), 3. Marlon Scott (Open Road)

Masters 40-49 4 Laps – 1. Ron Greaves (Rigtech), 2. Aaron Dowridge (Raiders)

Masters 50-59 4 Laps – 1. Wendell Charles (Vaporwake), 2. Rocky Hosein (Hummingbird), 3. Marlon Joseph (Hummingbird)

Master 60-69 4 Laps – 1. James Joseph (Unattached), 2. Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird), 3. Cyril Fook (Valkyries)

Masters 70+ 3 Laps- 1. Harideva La Fond (PSL), 2. Pat Nelson (Breakaway), 3. Kelvin Caesar (Southclaine)

Female

Tinymites 3 Laps – 1. Shameka Hoyte (Vaporwake), 2. Kylee Young (Madonna), 3. Rayann Sheppard (Vaporwake)

Juveniles 3 Laps – 1. Kyra Williams (Vaporwake), 2. Renelle Bernard (Madonna), 3. Arielle Greaves (Rigtech)

Juveniles 6 Laps – 1. Kayle Hospedales (Open Road), 2. Judah Neverson (Rigtech), 3. Matthew Da Costa Hinds (Heatwave)

Juveniles 500m – 1. Kyra Williams (Vaporwake), 2. Arielle Greaves (Rigtech), 3. Renelle Bernard (Madonna)

Juniors 4 Laps – 1. Alexia Wilson (Arima), 2. Jordanio James (Jamaica)