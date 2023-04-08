Turtle watchers urged to use registered tour operators

A leatherback turtle headed out to sea after laying its eggs. - Photo courtesy Nature Seekers

Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles is urging turtle watchers to use registered, certified tour operators especially during this Easter holidays.

Visitors are also reminded not to venture on turtle nesting beaches on their own as a permit-holding tour guide must be present at all times.

In a release, the ministry said the certified turtle guides are trained in turtle tour guiding which includes marine turtle biology, marine turtle watching codes of practice and first aid. It said they would be able to provide a positive nature experience without disturbing the turtles.

Turtle nesting season runs from March to September of each year and Beckles urged citizens to pay extra attention and exercise additional caution on the nation’s beaches, especially nesting sites during this time.

This was reiterated by the National Sea Turtle Task Force chaired by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

The task force said if there were no sea turtles, the local marine ecosystem would eventually collapse since turtle tourism has a high socio-economic value. The most recent valuation of the industry was in 2013 when the average earning was $53 million annually. That included guest houses, hotels, shops, food establishments, bars and agro-tourism.

Beckles added that TT is internationally recognised as one of the largest nesting sites for leatherback turtles in the world. She said the ministry, which also has responsibility for the environment, is working through the task force to protect this and other animal species.

Nadra Nathai-Gyan chairman of the EMA said one of the key roles of this task force is to oversee and co-ordinate sea turtle research and conservation activities.

Nathai-Gyan said five species of sea turtles visit our shores – the leatherback, loggerhead, hawksbill, green and olive ridley turtles, which have all received the designation of Environmentally Sensitive Species (ESS) by the EMA.

But the leatherback turtle, loggerhead, and the olive ridley are listed as vulnerable, while the green turtle and the hawksbill are listed as endangered and critically endangered respectively.

The task force will be responsible for investigating and providing solutions for threats brought on by climate change along with the traditional threats – catching, illegal poaching, pollution and habitat loss due to coastal development. It will also be responsible for boosting citizen awareness and education to encourage the best practises.

TURTLE TIPS

•Do not drive on nesting beaches;

•Keep a safe distance, up to 20 meters, from the laying turtle;

•Wear comfortable shoes and long dark coloured clothing – some beaches are long and there may be a walk to a nesting turtle;

•Do not leave trash on the beach;

•Do not use stakes or bury items in the sand or dig;

•Remove beach furniture eg, umbrellas, tents, and chairs;

•Do not pick up hatchlings or hinder their progress to the sea unless advised by a certified turtle tour guide;

•There should be no touching, or very minimal, since sea turtles can carry known, harmful bacteria (salmonella) and viruses (herpes) that can infect people.

The public is urged to report any breaches by contacting the EMA’s emergency hotline at 680-9588, Complaints hotline at 367-8824 or the Wildlife Section, Forestry Division at 225-3835/622-5144.