Quick Easter eats

Fried fish in plantain flour - Wendy Rahamut

It’s the long Easter weekend, a good portion of the population will be at one of our many breaches from Manzanilla to Mayaro, Toco to Balandra, Maracas to Las Cuevas, to name a few and also in Tobago, of course. The beaches will be thickly populated this weekend, and many would be enjoying a river lime cook.

I remember during my childhood, many an Easter vacation at Mayaro, the thunderous crashing of the Atlantic ocean, the saltiness of the sea blast and the long never ending stretch of beach polished clean by the high tide. Sea bathing at Mayaro was a thrilling adventure, which always left us hungry.

If you are one of those at the beach this weekend with many ravenous persons around, you will need some quick and easy eats treats to prepare or semi-prepare to take.

How about trying some fried fish sandwiches, you can buy some fresh fish in the village or on the beach when the fishermen bring in the seine. Quick and tasty chicken wings are very popular. A quick pasta dish with some home-made Bolognese sauce and enough cheddar to grate and serve. Grab some eggs for quick French toast in the morning. Don’t forget how easy salt fish buljol is to prepare and serve with bakery hops. Looking for a little sweet for the afternoon sweet craving, try a coconut sweet bread, this travels well and will last the weekend. Happy Easter!

Fabulous banana stuffed French toast

2 firm, ripe bananas

¾ cup full cream milk

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

8 slices whole wheat bread or white

2 tbs unsalted butter or light oil like coconut oil

Icing sugar for dusting

Cut bananas into ¼-inch-thick slices.

In a bowl whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Arrange bread in a shallow dish, pour the egg mixture over top and turn slices. You want them to be completely soaked but not soggy.

Remove slices to a large plate, then arrange the banana slices on 4 of the slices, cover with the balance of the slices and gently press down.

In a 12-inch non-stick skillet or frying pan melt butter or heat oil. Add one banana sandwich wait a bit, shift and add another. Pan fry for a few minutes until golden, flip and cook for about 5 minutes more. Remove and repeat with the other two sandwiches.

Place on paper towels, then move to a clean chopping board and slice in two on the diagonal.

Dust with icing sugar and drizzle with honey or syrup to serve. Serve warm

Easy fried fish

6 fresh fish fillets

1 tsp all-purpose seafood seasoning

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp olive oil

Fish fry mix

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup cornmeal

Salt and black pepper

Pre-mix all the fish fry mix, place in a plastic bag and refrigerate until ready for use.

Season fish with seasoning, garlic and olive oil. Dredge fillets in fish fry mix making sure to cover well and fry in hot oil until golden.

Serve with hops, pepper sauce and sliced cucumber

Coconut sweetbread

3 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups finely grated coconut

½ cup butter

¾ cup milk

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cloves

1 egg

1 cup raisins

½ cup glace cherries, chopped, green and red

¼ cup mixed peel

¼ cup currants

Sugar syrup and brown sugar to finish the bread

Combine coconut with ½ cup milk, beat eggs and add.

Combine flour with baking powder, sugar and spices, add butter and combine to a crumbly texture.

Add coconut mixture and stir well, add a little more milk if needed to make a soft dough.

Add dried fruits, and stir.

Divide mixture among 2 bread pans about 8inches by 4 inches.

Sprinkle tops with sugar.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes until a wooden pick comes out clean.

Makes 2 loaves.

Char siu chicken wings

12 chicken wings, separated tips removed

Marinade

1 tbs garlic

½ tsp five spice powder

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbs soy sauce

Char siu sauce

1 cup char siu sauce

1 tbs chili garlic sauce

¼ cup sesame seeds

Marinate chicken in marinade ingredients for one hour.

Place all sauce ingredients into a small sauce pan and heat to bubbly. Remove.

Preheat oven to 375F, place wings onto a lined baking tray, bake wings for 30 minutes until cooked through, generously brush wings with char siu sauce.

Bake for another 5 minutes, remove and garnish with sesame seeds.

Serves 4

