PM: Easter offers moment to evaluate personal happiness

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister has offered greetings to the Christian community on its commemoration of Easter 2023 – the observation of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

On behalf of the Government and his family, Rowley asserted that the resurrection is the fundamental pillar of Christianity.

“Jesus Christ has risen. Throughout the Christian community, worldwide, there are outbursts of celebrations, cries of devotion, expressions of fellowship, thanksgiving, and wondrous joy,” he said in his Easter message.

“In Holy Week we have been reflecting on the life of Christ, then we turned to his agonising passion, his crucifixion, death, and burial, followed by a period of stillness and silence, and eventually his resurrection on glorious Easter Sunday.

“In celebrating Jesus’ resurrection, we see it as a time to refine our own understanding of the human condition and the self-centeredness of our values. Alternatively, we are all offered here the prospects of an awakening in the transformative power of a new self, which awaits us, a self which Jesus offers us in a divine love with God.

“As we reflect, we may discover that we are wrapped up in our search for true happiness, because our value system represents personal happiness, based upon achieving greater levels of security and survival, affection and esteem, power, and control.

“Here then is a need to call Christ. The Apostle Paul tells a lot about sin and, in his path, being enslaved by it, but being set free by the teachings of Jesus Christ.”

The Prime Minister said this Easter celebrations offer Christians moments in which one can evaluate his/her personal programme for happiness, “the ones we hold dear to achieve greater wealth, comfort, and prestige.

“A deeper search may provide a better understanding of the frailty, brokenness and resilience of the human condition, and the extent to which we all are alienated, in our daily lives, from others and from God.

“This Easter offers us an invitation to the awakening to the divine presence of Jesus Christ. Listen out for his invitation, a voice which resides within us all, calling us to a better place of personal empathy and responsibility whilst sacrificing for others.

“May we all, as citizens, have a Holy and reflective Easter holiday 2023.”