Finance Minister heads to IMF meeting in Washington

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is leading a TT delegation to travel to Washington, US, today, to attend the 2023 Spring meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A statement from deputy chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Dr Faith BYisrael on Saturday said she will represent the THA as part of a TT contingent led by Imbert.

Other members of the delegation are Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Suzette Taylor-Lee; Governor of the Central Bank Dr Alvin Hilaire; Senior Debt Analyst, Debt Management Division Matthew Maharaj; Macro Economic Analyst 11, Economic Management Division Natasha Killawan; Alternative Executive Director, IMF Reshma Mahabir; and Advisor to the Executive Director of the World Bank Tashay Francis.

The meetings will take place throughout the week.

BYisrael is scheduled to return to Tobago on April 15.