Couva cops seize drugs during traffic stop
A 37-year-old man was arrested by police on Good Friday after police found over three kilogrammes of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Couva.
Officers stopped the driver along Noel Street, South Couva and found 3.71 kilogrammes of marijuana.
The drugs were seized and the suspect arrested.
In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man from Blanchisseuse was held after he stole a quantity of cash from a Chaguanas bar and fled on foot.
Officers of the Chaguanas Police Station were alerted and the suspect was held by officers of Highway Patrol.
Comments
"Couva cops seize drugs during traffic stop"