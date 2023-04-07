Walk for the Cure raises US$350,000

Kevin Cox, general manager of the TT Cancer Society, right, receives the proceeds from the Walk for the Cure from Anthony Seeraj, managing director, Trinidad Operating Company, CIBC FirstCaribbean at a handing-over ceremony held recently at the bank. -

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure raised US$350,000 in fundraising for cancer causes across the English and Dutch Caribbean last year. That brings the bank close to US$4 million raised regionally over the past 11 years of the walk.

A media release said the Trinidad operations made its contribution by raising TT$100,000 to support the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society.

The Walk for the Cure is hosted by all the CIBC FirstCaribbean operations in the region as part of the bank’s health and wellness pillars. Since the fundraiser was initiated, the event has brought cancer awareness to customers and the wider public.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, teams came out in earnest to resume a wholehearted effort to support the fight against cancer. In Trinidad, the organisers added a new event – a Ride for the Cure – to complement the existing walk and highly competitive 5K Run around the Queen’s Park Savannah. The ride was in collaboration with Central Spokes Cycling Club which encouraged participants to do a branch-to-branch ride, 30km between Maraval and Chaguanas, the release said.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s managing director of Trinidad operations, Anthony Seeraj said “regardless of pace – walk, run, or bike – the objective of these events is to help support someone’s cancer fight.”

The partnership between the bank and TTCS began in 2016. The alliance has since grown to bring greater awareness, education programmes, and screening initiatives to men across Trinidad and Tobago, the release said.

Chairman of the TTCS Dr Asante LeBlanc expressed gratitude for this year’s efforts.

“The relationship between The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society and CIBC FirstCaribbean has evolved over the years into a solid and long-term partnership with a mutual interest in focusing on men's health and well-being, especially regarding cancer.

“Once again, CIBC FirstCaribbean is standing up to the call for men in Trinidad and Tobago to get screened for Prostate Cancer by making it accessible at little or no cost. This level of commitment by any corporate entity is a stellar example of good corporate governance, commitment to social responsibility, and caring for people and communities.

“We are excited to launch our education campaign on prostate health this year to bring greater awareness and remove the stigmas attached to screening (one of the biggest deterrents men exhibit) for a prostate exam. All are culminating in the screening campaign through our partnership,” she said.

All of the funds raised across the region will go to providing assistance, care and counselling to cancer patients and their families as well as to raise awareness through education campaigns. Also, the funds will help the various organisations to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients, the release said.