Unborn baby lost, girl, 16, critical after Train Line shooting

A crime scene investigator gathers evidence after a shooting incident at Freeman Road, St. Augusine on Wednesday in which two men were killed and a pregnant 16-year-old girl was shot. The unborn baby has since died and the teen is in critical condition at hospital. - ANGELO MARCELLE

The unborn baby of a 16-year-old shooting victim has died, even as the teen remains in critical condition at hospital.

The 16-year-old, who was said to be eight-months pregnant, suffered severe damage to her abdomen after being shot in an attack that left two men dead at Freeman Road, St Augustine on Wednesday.

Doctors were unable to save the unborn baby who died while the girl was undergoing emergency treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where she continues to be monitored.

During the attack, 21-year-old Daniel Riley was shot and killed. Relatives said Riley was the father of the baby. An unidentified man, who police report was a shooter in the incident, was also killed. One of the unidentified man's fingers was severed.

He remained unidentified up to Thursday afternoon, but police suspect he may have been involved in another shooting in the same neighbourhood, two weeks ago.

Speaking with Newsday after identifying her son's body at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Thursday, Helen Riley said she was praying for the girl's recovery and felt overwhelmed by the tragedy.

"I'm not good.

"I'm just trying not to break down in front of everybody but when I'm by myself I break down when no one can see.

"Sometimes it happens anywhere."

Helen Riley said she and her other son, a 16-year-old, left the community and were staying with relatives.

She said there was no chance of her staying in the neighbourhood as it was becoming increasingly dangerous and feared the return of gunmen.

"It's all kinds of crazy things happening.

"We have to move from there because we can't go back there and live.

"We would be risking our lives if we stay there.

"Just like how they killed him (Daniel) they will kill us."

A man believed to be Daniel Riley's father also visited the Forensic Science Centre, but declined to speak with reporters.

Speaking at the weekly police media briefing on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Thursday, ACP Winston Maharaj, who is in charge of the criminal division, said investigators were receiving information and following up on leads in the murders.

Commenting on the nature of the killings, Maharaj said the bloodshed was of concern and while the police were committed to protecting citizens, the public also had a responsibility to share information on crime.

"What we want is for the citizenry to partner with us and share information to help us stymie these kinds of events.

"The entire session spoke about police operations, searches, taking control of the roadways, house searches, all geared towards addressing those kinds of activities.

"But the police can't be everywhere all the time, and that is why we rely on the eyes and ears of the public to provide information to us, so we can further enhance our operation to stymie these events."

In a media release on Wednesday, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen expressed her outrage over the shootings and referred to past incidents where people were killed in the nearby Trainline Village neighbourhood.

In January, 16-year-old Darshan Ramnauth and Geno Shah were gunned down in Trainline Village, off Freeman Road.

In March, 26-year-old Aneesa Ramkissoon was also shot and killed in Trainline Village when she allegedly refused a tax imposed by criminals.

Ameen also accused the Prime Minister of showing a lack of concern to the plight of the residents and called on an urgent intervention by the authorities.

"On January 25th, a press release appealed to the Prime Minister while on March 4th a follow up release was done but both were ignored as he continued to show a lack of care or compassion while citizens are being slaughtered.

"Today’s incident could have been prevented had the authorities heed the advice of MP Ameen and add protection to this hotspot.

"How many more lives have to be lost before the Minister of National Security wakes up from his slumber?

"MP Ameen is demanding immediate intervention by the Prime Minister as the head of the National Security Council to protect the citizens of the community."