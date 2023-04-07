Tobago stakeholders hope for successful Easter

The Buccoo Village Council is gearing up for a stellar event on Easter Tuesday with its popular Goat and Crab Race Festival. - DAVID REID

MORE than a year after the Government lifted its covid19 restrictions, including those on public gatherings, Tobago stakeholders are hoping that this year’s Easter festivities will regain pride of place on the island’s cultural calendar.

The line-up of activities includes time honoured favourites such as the Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival and a few new events, which they believe, will attract citizens and tourists alike over the long weekend.

One such event is the Scarborough Fisherman’s Fest, which is being held today (Good Friday), along Milford Road, near to the I Love You Tobago sign.

Organisers are hoping that the inaugural event will help to revitalise the town, which suffered economically during the two years of the pandemic.

Businessman Raphael Ben Yisrael told Newsday, “This is actually about boosting business for the small businessmen who have come on board. So this will be targeting them.”

Ben Yisrael, who conceptualised the idea, is the owner of RI-UP (Raphael Imperial Upliftment) a small contracting company situated just off Gardenside Street.

The businessman observed some of the events held in Scarborough within recent times, such as the February Carnival, were disappointing in terms of crowd support.

But he noted the fireworks display on Independence Day attracted tremendous patronage.

“What I observed in Scarborough for the fireworks is that everybody enjoyed that day and the businesses enjoyed making money with the kind of people that was in town up and around.”

Ben Yisrael said he was encouraged by the turnout on Independence Day and felt that a “new event” could be added to Tobago’s cultural calendar.

He said today’s event, held in conjunction with the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA), will not follow the usual “fisherman fete” format.

“We will have a fishing tournament, a well-stocked bar, food and music. But we have decided to add a little flavour to the event.”

It will feature a five-kilometre race from Crown Point to Scarborough and all-fours, chess, arm wrestling and greasy pole competitions. There will also be a bouncy castle and other games for children.

Ben Yisrael added the Tobago AgriBusiness Development Company Ltd will also be preparing fish broth for the event.

“We will be catering for a wide cross section of Trinidad and Tobago because Easter is a time when a lot of foreigners and Trinis are on the island.”

In terms of the fishing competition, Ben Yisrael said individual prizes will be awarded for the most unique, fastest and largest catch.

He urged people to turn out in their numbers to support the event.

ATFA president Curtis Douglas applauded the ground-breaking venture.

He said when people visit Tobago this weekend, they are guaranteed “a full offering of the island’s heritage and the stories that were told in books on the island’s history.

“So what this fisherman’s fest does is give people a part of that tradition when they come to Tobago,” Douglas said.

On Easter Monday, the Mt Pleasant recreation ground is the place to be.

For the first time in its 48-year history, the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Village Council will host a maypole competition at its sports and family day.

The maypole dance is a ceremonial folk dance performed around a tall pole, usually adorned with flowers and long strips of colourful ribbons.

The council’s assistant secretary Jean Scott-Henry told Newsday the novel event has already generated some interest.

She said several teams have already registered for the competition.

This year, there will also be a greasy pole competition and tug-of-war for members of the protective services.

Scott-Henry said the council is planning a bumper event, which includes goat-racing, the popular Easter bonnet parade and a cultural show, featuring several entertainers from Tobago and further afield.

“We did not have sports for the last three years (owing to covid19), so we are trying to rejuvenate it,” she said.

Saying sponsorship has been challenging, Scott-Henry added, “We are trying to make it work and so we didn’t increase our entrance fees. Coming out of a pandemic, we left our prices so that everybody could afford.”

Scott-Henry said THA Buccoo/Mt Pleasant representative Sonny Craig and the council’s president Henry Smith are scheduled to deliver remarks from 2 pm.

She said the athletic events, expected to begin at 11 am, are being designed with families in mind to facilitate greater participation.

Scott-Henry said the council is planning a huge celebration for its 50th anniversary in 2025.

The Buccoo Village Council is also gearing up for a stellar event on Easter Tuesday with its popular Goat and Crab Race Festival.

In 2022, the THA hosted a scaled-down version of the festival, titled A Taste of Buccoo, after the event was cancelled the previous two years owing to covid19.

The village council had opted not to host the event after the Prime Minister announced on March 26, the removal of safe zones and covid19 restrictions in most sectors. The council issued a release saying it would not have had enough time to prepare for the event.

On Wednesday, the village council’s vice-president Winston Pereira said the organisation has copyrighted the event, now in its 95th year.

“So, we have a lot more people on board and we are looking forward to delivering something that is sorely needed,” he told Newsday.

Pereira said the village council is also anticipating a large turnout of spectators. There are expected to be more than 15 races on the card.

He said apart from the races, there will also be cultural activities, top quality entertainment and a wide variety of food for patrons to enjoy

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Buccoo/Mt Pleasant representative Sonny Craig and village council president Keigon Denoon are expected to address the festival.

Pereira told Newsday sponsorship has been somewhat challenging.

“That has been relatively tight because of the timelines that we have had to work with. But some people have already come on board,” he said.

Pereira said the THA has always been a major contributor to the event. But he could not say how much it was prepared to sponsor on this occasion.

“That is where the unknown lies.”

He said hosting events such as the Goat and Crab Racing Festival is very expensive.