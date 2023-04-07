The Easter love story

THE EDITOR: The long anticipated weekend is here and it will be packed with all kinds of celebrations, family gatherings, excursions and, of course, church services.

One of the things that Easter reminds me of is the Christ love story. His coming into this world as an act of love for mankind and being crucified to save us.

It was love that motivated God to do what He did: "For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

All of us must seek to have the same motivating factor that caused the Creator to do what He did, which is to love us all. Let us as a nation come to the place where we treat each other the right way – showing respect, care and love, and not allowing differences get in the way of being humane.

To our leaders, both the Government and the Opposition, let the Easter message bear fruit in your lives also. Let the examples of forgiveness and love guide you in your daily dealings with one another. You have the power to do so, but it is something you must practise.

A Happy Easter to everyone. May God continue to richly bless you. Let us together make our land a better place for all and build a platform for future generations.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail