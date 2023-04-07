Retired Anglican Bishop Rawle Douglin dies at 90

Retired Anglican Bishop, The Right Reverend Rawle Douglin, seen in this photo posted to the Facebook page of Mervyn L. Crichlow, who has died at the age of 90. - Mervyn L. Crichlow

Retired Anglican Bishop, The Right Reverend Rawle Ernest Douglin died on Holy Thursday. He was 90.

Douglin, who was the second local Bishop in the country, served as the 10th Bishop from 1993-2001.

After completing his religious studies at Kelham Theological College, he was ordained in 1960 and began his ecclesiastical journey with a curacy at All Saints’ Anglican Church, Port of Spain.

In a release on Friday morning, the Holy Trinity Cathedral said Douglin went on to St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Princes Town; Good Shepherd Anglican Church, Tunapuna and All Saints’ Anglican Church.

Later, he was made dean of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain before his elevation to the Episcopate in 1993. He served in this position for nine years.

"The Holy Trinity Cathedral extends sincere condolences to Douglin’s family, and friends, to all members of the Anglican community in TT and across the world, and to anyone who was touched by his life and service," the release said.