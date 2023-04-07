Rambally stands by decision to go to Syria: 'BRING OUR PEOPLE HOME'

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally. -

REITERATING that this country and its Government must do all it can to bring home the women and children languishing in a refugee camp, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said he stands by his decision to travel to war-torn Syria to see what can be done to bring the TT nationals back home.

In a statement on Friday, Rambally acknowledged the words of caution sent to him by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne about his planned trip to Syria,

He promised to share the details of his trip with Browne if necessary.

Rambally said Browne should appreciate the efforts of anyone who is objectively trying to help bring nationals home from the dire and inhumane circumstances they are currently in.

"This issue is an issue of conscience; our collective conscience, our national conscience and our individual consciences," Rambally said.

Having met with relatives of TT children said to be in Syria and Iraq, Rambally said, "My conscience has moved me into action."

He added that efforts started by Government three years ago to bring nationals home from Syria and Iraq appear to have gone nowhere. Rambally said he is willing to work with Brown on this matter.

But he made it clear: "I will not be deterred by political gamesmanship."

Outside of his role as a parliamentarian, Rambally said as a public law and human rights attorney he will continue to engage in what he sees as "a necessary humanitarian effort."

On Thursday, Browne said Government was co-ordinating with the governments of Turkiye, Syria and other governments in that region to bring nationals in Syria and Iraq back home.

Browne said he hoped Rambally's intentions were "the most noble," adding there was the possibility of "danger when affairs of State are being treated with, that they could fall prey to just mere grand-standing without any substance behind it."

Addressing a function at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation on March 25, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar promised to bring nationals trapped in Syria and Iraq back home.

"At the end of the day, these are our citizens and we must bring them home. These are women and children and they should not be left to suffer in unlivable conditions."

On March 27, the Prime Minister met with former House speaker Nizam Mohammed, former diplomat Patrick Edwards and Islamic Resource Society member Kwasi Atiba to discuss the issue of bringing home Trinis stranded in countries deemed to be conflict zones.

Browne, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds were also part of that meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Mohammed said the matter is time-sensitive and requires a diplomatic approach.

Asked whether concerns were raised that the nationals would return radicalised or expose others to radical, militant ideology, Mohammed said: “That will always be a concern.

"It will always be a major consideration at the national level when it comes to national security. It is an integral part of the process. It is unavoidable and totally and wholly, very necessary to be considered within the scheme of things.”