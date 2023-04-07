Port of Spain Easter Bonnet parade shows off colour, creativity

Six-month old Nora Armstrong displays her Bunny in Garden costume during the Mayor's Easter Bonnet Parade at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

The Port of Spain Mayor’s Easter Bonnet Parade on Holy Thursday saw a score of children and a few adults parading around Woodford Square, beginning in front of City Hall, going down Frederick Street, across Hart Street, up Abercrombie Street and back onto Knox Street.

The parade was led by Mayor Joel Martinez and the Easter Bunny.

Participants paraded through the streets in the hot sun under clear blue skies behind a small truck playing Carnival 2023 tunes. Some children had to be carried by their parents or in strollers, while others marched along determinedly.

Colour filled the streets as the elaborate costumes came in all colours of the rainbow, including white, yellow, blue, teal, pink, orange, and green, among others, in soft pastels or strong hues. There were also traditional ribbon dresses and themed costumes. Some dresses featured from layers of tulle or fabric ruffles and frills with glitter and decorative elements or heavy brocaded materials. The use of recycled materials was also seen in some costumes, with one girl wearing a dress made of grocery bags cut and glued to look like fabric.

Boys wore intricately decorated hats with waistcoats, ties, and in some cases ties and bowties.

The ornate hats featured eggs, rabbits, flowers, gardens, pictures, sweets, and crosses, among other decorations. Some of the ornaments were handmade.

The youngest child, at six months old, was dressed as the Easter Bunny in an Easter basket carried by her father.

Martinez thanked the children and their parents, uncles, aunts, and grandparents who turned out to take part in the parade.