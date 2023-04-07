Please be our beacon of hope, PM

THE EDITOR: Copy of letter sent to Prime Minister Rowley on behalf of the ex-employees of LIAT (1974) Ltd, namely: Akini John, Melissa Gooptar, Valarie Hogan and Kafrah Bartholomew

Since our termination approximately three years ago, the above-named staff members have been left in the dark as to when our severance payments will be paid by LIAT.

We have now exhausted our patience and resources trying to reach an agreement with LIAT for a definite or intended timeline indicating when all outstanding payments will be made to us.

Through our employment, we have seen instances where the scales of fairness have been unbalanced as it relates to our work conditions and compensation in comparison to other regional colleagues at the same level. However, we never believed it would be so prevalent or affect us so negatively as it relates to our severance payments.

We are therefore pleading for the intervention of the Government, through your office, to act on our behalf in securing the payment of our severance. It is our hope that our voice can be magnified by your involvement and our pleas will finally be heard.

Our regional colleagues from Antigua, St Lucia and Barbados have received support from their governments, holding LIAT accountable, and we are seeking your assistance in securing the same positive outcome on our behalf.

While this is an uphill battle, we believe you can bring positive closure to this matter and we thank you in advance for being our beacon on hope where all other attempts have failed.

AKINI JOHN

via e-mail