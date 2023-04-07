Minister urges caution as UNC MP plans Syria trip

Dinesh Rambally -

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne is urging Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally to be cautious with his plans to visit Syria as part of a humanitarian effort.

Government has been engaging in discussions on the plight and possible repatriation of TT nationals, mostly Muslim women and children, stranded in “countries deemed conflict zones.”

There have been reports since 2021 of close to 100 nationals in refugee camps in Syria and Iraq.

Rambally told Newsday that, around the end of June, he will visit Syria with a team to "engage in cross-border identity verification (by) ascertaining that those who are there are actually born of TT nationals."

He said while there were lists with local data, the trip would ensure updated and accurate information was forthcoming.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Browne said Rambally's decision reminded him of when UNC activist Brian Stone wanted to go to Ukraine in 2022 during the Russia/Ukraine war.

But he said. as with any TT national, he could only offer advice and caution.

"I would be very concerned about any attempts to go off into a challenging part of the world in a manner that may not be properly planned or well-supported..."

He said the Government was co-ordinating with the governments of Turkiye and Syria among others.

He said he hoped Rambally's intentions were "the most noble," adding that there was the possibility of "danger when affairs of State are being treated with, that they could fall prey to just mere grand-standing without any substance behind it.

"I'm not sure there's room for too much of that..."

But Rambally told Newsday his team's actions would in no way hinder the negotiations being made by the Government.

"We are trying to help and we are prepared to work together with the Government.

"I am only involved in it as a humanitarian effort."

He said the families of some of the stranded nationals asked him to assist and he had been in talks with them for the last two months.

"This is something that should not be political in any way... This is not a political statement or political movement and should not be seen as such.

"This is beyond politics, not something we can afford to be partisan about...If we are talking about reintegrating children and respecting their human rights and weighing it against national security concerns, it must mean we need all hands on deck."

He said discussions on assisting the stranded nationals were ongoing.