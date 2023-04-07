Man shot in La Romaine

File photo -

A 25-year-old man was shot in La Romaine.

According to police reports, Kelly Sheppard was shot at his home at Alexander Road around 5 am on Friday. Sheppard was taken to hospital after being shot.

When contacted, relatives declined to comment on his condition or the incident. One relative said, "He's hanging on."

When Newsday went to Alexander Street, there were blood stains on the ground in the yard of a dilapidated house where Sheppard was reportedly staying at.

A neighbour recalled hearing screams and when she came outside of her home to investigate, she found Sheppard lying on the road bleeding. She said she did not hear the gunshots before she heard Kelly's screams.

The neighbour added that Kelly was living on Alexander Road for the last ten years. He was unemployed but did odd jobs in the area.

Another neighbour said she too did not hear the gunshots. She said some of Kelly's relatives took him to the hospital after they found him. Investigations are continuing