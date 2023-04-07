Lifeguards offer tips to beachgoers for long weekend

In this file photo a lifeguard keeps watch on children at Quinam beach.

Complaining about the lack of staffing, lifeguards have offered several beach safety tips and called on the public to exercise caution to safeguard themselves as the Easter weekend approaches.

Saying prevention is the key, lifeguards said they would not be able to respond properly in the case of an emergency.

"How much could we do? The Ministry (of National Security) needs to get its act together and bring in more staff.

"As with any long weekend, we expect to see an increase in beachgoers. For Easter, it is normal to see people camping nearby," a lifeguard based in southwest Trinidad said on Thursday.

"Another major issue is transportation. If there is an emergency, we have no vehicles to transport anyone."

The lifeguards are encouraging parents/guardians to keep their children close to shore and supervise them. People should not dive into the water but put their feet first. He added that people must heed the lifeguards' warnings and swim in designated areas.

There are no vehicles at Quinam Beach in Siparia, Los Iros Beach in Erin, and Vessigny Beach in La Brea, as the vans have been under repairs for almost three years.

Apart from the insufficient and lack of transportation, the beaches are also faced with bad roads, deplorable facilities, and no phone service.

Renovations are underway at the Quinam facility, and it was recently repainted.

Another lifeguard said, "The problems are not only in the south but throughout the country. The pickup van in Mayaro is dilapidated. It is unsafe for anyone in it. The driver could get a ticket for breaching traffic offences. It is that bad."

The lifeguards in Maracas and Las Cuevas also have the same issues.

People are expected to flock to Maracas Beach for the Trinbago Beach Volleyball Tour, which is set to launch on Good Friday. The event runs until Easter Monday, when 21 teams will compete for $20,000 in prizes.

The tour consists of six legs which will be taking place around TT. People from over ten countries have been approved to compete in this professional beach volleyball tournament.

The event is hosted by the TT Volleyball Federation in collaborations with various companies including Uncle Sam and Sons, Carib, Trinidad Generation Unlimited, the National Gas Company, Hadco Group.

On Good Friday and Gloria Saturday, competitors under 18 (juniors) would do battle. The seniors would battle one another from 9 am on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Those representing TT include Daneil Williams, Fabien Whitfield, Phylecia Armstrong, Suraya Chase, Britney Choon and Tsyan Selvon.