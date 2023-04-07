Kangaloo's first Easter message as President: 'Search for joy even in darkest circumstances'

President Christine Kangaloo. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

THE true meaning of Easter – for Christians and non-Christians – is to search for joy even in the darkest of circumstances.

This was the essence of Christine Kangaloo's first Easter message to the nation as President.

The President who is working from home, after injuring herself while exercising, said for Christians, Easter evokes feelings of tremendous joy at Jesus Christ’s victory over death.

It also evokes an unshakeable hope in the promise of new and everlasting life.

However, in a multi-religious society such as ours, Easter is not just for Christians, she emphasised.

Joy and hope are universal feelings, Kangaloo said.

All human beings, she continued, regardless of religious persuasion are in need of joy and of hope. The messages of Easter are therefore not Christian messages alone.

"Like the messages of all the other wonderful religious observances that grace our national calendar each year, the messages of Easter are messages for all of us. They call us to a deeper participation in the universal project by which we are all united – the human project of finding joy and hope in our daily lives.

"As for joy – Easter, with its enlivening cry, 'He is not here, He is risen,' reminds us to search for joy even in the darkest of circumstances, much like the women looking for Jesus’ body in the tomb on that first Easter morning, only to be told by the angels there, the glorious news of his resurrection. Easter reminds us to never give up searching for joy, even when all seems lost."

Kangaloo, who was inaugurated on March 20, replacing Paula-Mae Weekes as Head of State, said Easter should reminds all that in the end, life triumphs over death and love triumphs over indifference and enmity.

"Easter’s hope is not the misty belief that all will somehow be well in the end – it is the certain assurance that if we each, in our own way, continue to do what is right, one decision at a time, we will be born into new life as a people and as a nation. Easter’s hope is the kind of conviction that anchors us, keeps our spirits alive and gives us resolute confidence in the promise of a new day."

She called on all to see the messages of Easter as individual invitations to renew minds and transform lives. "Let us commit to being a more joyful and a more hopeful people – to becoming people who sacrifice more readily, forgive more easily and work in greater universal harmony to achieve our goals."

Of course, whether we choose to accept our individual invitations and participate in this year’s Easter celebrations in this way, is entirely up to us, Kangaloo said. "But what is certain is that if we do, and when we do, our nation will be all the greater for it."