Kamla: Selfless love will heal Trindiad and Tobago

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar urged citizens to follow Jesus Christ's example and practice selfless love to one another. Persad-Bissessar said by doing this, it will inspire goodness which could help heal many of the ill in Trinidad and Tobago today.

In her Easter message to the nation, she said, "As we reflect on the passion of Jesus Christ, His selfless journey of courage from being betrayed, falsely accused, scourged and crucified, we are called to acknowledge what can only be described as the ultimate show of love for humanity."

Persad-Bissessar added this is a lesson all citizens must learn.

"As a people, we are called to demonstrate selfless love to break down the barriers of division, resentment, and disunity to save a nation facing grave difficulties as never seen before."

Persad-Bissessar said no one who has been burdened by rising crime, the rising cost of living, poverty and hopelessness, must be left behind.

"We are called to be selfless, by putting the interests of those vulnerable citizens and the interest of restoring goodwill in our nation above self-gain."

Persad-Bissessar hoped Easter would be a time for all citizens to reflect, be rejuvenated and practice the kindness embodied by Jesus Christ in their daily lives as they individually and collectively, strive to make a better future for TT.