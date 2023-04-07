Joey Lewis Orchestra for Easter Fiesta

Members of Joey Lewis Orchestra on stage at Brass Bacchanal, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Carnival Monday night. - JORDON BRIGGS

On the heels of its third place finish at the recently concluded Brass Bacchanal 2023 at the Queens Park Savannah, Joey Lewis Orchestra will bring their high spirited performances and their wide repertoire of live music band to the NUGFW Hall 145-147 Henry Street, Port of Spain on April 9 from 7 pm-3 am.

In a media release Judy Lewis manager of Joey Lewis Orchestra said, "the band plans to play many of its classical hits past and present to our supporters and lovers of live dance music in the country."

Secured parking will be available, the release said For further info and tickets call 780-0964 or 776-5566.