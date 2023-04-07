Jazz Artists on the Greens

Charmaine Forde - Jordan Briggs

Production One's Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) returned to Farm Road, St Joseph, at the WASA grounds on March 25.

JAOTG featured a star-studded cast of musicians, including: Bajan saxophonist, educator, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Elan Trotman; American jazz pannist, composer, arranger, educator and producer, Andy Narell; alongside guitarist, composer, producer and educator, Clifford Charles; guitarist, lecturer and band leader, Dean Williams; jazz soul singer and performer Ju-Né, the Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble; vocalist Charmaine Forde; pan virtuoso Len "Boogsie" Sharpe and pianist Johanna Chuckaree D Piano Girl, among others.