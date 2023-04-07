Gospel artistes transforms Naparima Bowl into church

Akini James accompanied by a single drummer delivers one of the six songs of the night. - Yvonne Webb

The auditorium of the Naparima Bowl was transformed into a church on March 25, as Mantle of Christ International Ministries held its Sacrifice of Praise – The Rejoicing gospel concert and awards ceremony.

Messengers of music also turned the stage into a pulpit, delivering powerful testimonies of the miracle power of God in their lives.

Delivering a repertoire of hits from his archive, Sean Daniel, who recently lost his wife, testified that he was still standing, by the grace of God.

One of the artistes who made it to the 2023 Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, Daniel called on the nation to pray for sweet TT.

Youthful Jeron Nurse took the audience down memory lane and had them singing along to a medley of old gospel hits. He also brought a sense of humour with his true-life story.

As a living testament of how his life has turned around through divine intervention, he said it should be documented in the bible.

He testified of God’s blessing “in a weird way. In the middle of a pandemic when I was supposed to be practicing social distancing, God blessed me with a little baby.”

The laughter continued as he pretended to run out of breath mid-way through his repertoire telling his audience he was able to do a full set before he got married.

“Since I got married, I get tired quick.”

In a jocular manner, as he introduced one of his offerings about not being patient and staying in the waiting room for prayers to be answered, Nurse thanked his mom who has been in the waiting room of the police station many times for him.

Expanding on his brush with the law Nurse shared with the audience his desire to sing a song about “church people” who give trouble.

Explaining going to church does not make one a Christian, he again drew a parallel with a personal account.

“I tell people when I was growing up, I travel a few times in a police vehicle, but that didn’t make me a policeman.

“Church people”, he called out, “instead of trying to clean other people’s dirty laundry, clean yours first.”

Bringing down the power at the concert seemed to have been prearranged among the artistes as from the opening act, Ibis Dance Group Mantelites Chorale set the bar for others to follow.

In the first half, Michelle Sylvester, Sean Daniel, Flavia Felix, Lashema Rodulfo, calypsonian Joanne Foster who departed from her genre to an accomplished performance of From a Distance, kept the tempo.

Ever popular Tobago-born gospel/reggae artiste known as Positive (Joel Murray), nominated in 18 categories at the 2022 Caribbean Gospel Marlin Awards, brought the curtains down on the first segment of the show with his popular Two Man Army and other hits from his Heartwired 2020 album.

Fire reigned down on the second half, after 13 awards were presented to Spiritual Baptist leaders, 11 posthumously and two living recipients Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke and Bishop Sieudath Mahase.

Posthumous awards were presented by San Fernando mayor and his deputy Dr Ferri Hosein, to representatives of the late Archbishop Drucilla Paul, who made history by becoming the first female archbishop in 1991 and Archbishop Charles Toby, who broke the male-dominated mould by consecrating Paul.

The others were: shepherd Leonard Lares, who spread the faith beyond the borders of TT; teacher Felix Leon; the Rev Mother Cyrene Richardson, who devoted her life to the service of Solomon Mystery Church; Archbishop Harvey Gludd, the first to be appointed in that position to the West Indian United Spiritual Baptist Archdiocese; Bishop Hervina Forbes, a founder of the Church of Spiritual Metaphysics; Archbishop Sheila Marjorie Jordan; teacher Gladys Downing; teacher Elmina Duncan; and Bishop Ralph Valley.

The power and spirit Akini James, accompanied by a single drummer, brought with him, was channelled through the audience. As he delivered some six songs, including his popular God’s Army, the audience jumped to their feet, waving, clapping and dancing, causing the Bowl to shake like an earthquake.

Being a hard act to follow, Point Fortin’s pride and joy, Lois Lewis leader of the Jeunes Agape Youth Choir, stood tall in what appeared to be a six-inches high blue heels.

Exuding confidence, she toned down the tempo but instead raised the pores with her powerful voice as she delivered three renditions including Living Waters, causing hands to raise in praise.

Jeron Nurse followed with his refreshing and melodious brand of power and humour.

All good things must come to an end and Blessed Messenger, (Tyronne Dominic Walters) did just that with his may hits, including Move Mountains and Famalay.