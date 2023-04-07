Gary Griffith: Serve, sacrifice to build Trinidad and Tobago

Political leader of the National Transformation Alliance Gary Griffith - SUREASH CHOLAI

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith said only through sacrifice and service, can people help to build Trinidad and Tobago in a positive way.

In his Easter message to the nation, Griffith said, "As we celebrate this special time, let us reflect on the fact that God sacrificed his only son to give us a second chance."

Through the ultimate sacrifice of his very life, Griffith continued, Jesus ensured that all Christians would have the opportunity to navigate the challenges of this world and earn the right to one day be with him in glory

The former commissioner of police and national security minister called on all citizens, including all politicians, to use Easter as a time to reflect, forgive, and understand " that it’s only through service and sacrifice that we will build a nation of which we can be proud."

The NTA was built on a foundation of service,with a cornerstone of "treating others as you would like to be treated."

Griffith reminded citizens that, "faith makes things possible once we believe."