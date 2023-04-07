Five Carifta gold medals for Trinidad and Tobago swimmers

Liam Carrington won the Carifta boys 13-14 50m backstroke. -

Trinidad and Tobago's swimmers captured five gold medals on Thursday evening as action continued in the Carifta Aquatics Championships at the Korsou Sports Centre and Pool, Curacao.

TT were dominant in the boys 13-14 400m freestyle relay, finishing over five seconds faster than their nearest rival. The TT team touched the wall in a golden three minutes, 44.05 seconds. Aruba placed second in 3:49.78. Bahamas were third in 3:49.99

TT's boys 15-17 400m freestyle team won gld too in 3:32.37 ahead of Bahamas (3:34.12) and Aruba (3:38.14).

Zarek Wilson was in impressive form with gold in the boys 15-17 50m backstroke.

Wilson stopped the clock at 26.74 seconds, ahead of compatriot Nikoli Blackman (27.00) and Bahamian Marvin Johnson (27.66).

Liam Carrington also brought success to TT with victory in the boys 13-14 50m backstroke. Carrington clinched gold in 27.34 seconds, leaving St Lucian Antoine Destang (28.03) and TT's Darren Belfon (28.61) to settle for silver and bronze.

TT's Liam Roberts could not be stopped in the boys 13-14 200m breaststroke. Roberts topped the field in 2:30.01. Touching the wall after were Bahamian Tristen Hepburn (2:31.31) and TT's Anpherne Bernard (2:34.01).

Blackman earned a second silver on the night in the boys 15-17 100m butterfly, registering a tome of 55.47. Taking the gold was Bahamas' Nigel Forbes in 54.73. Wilson placed third in 56.14.

Belfon had another bronze, this time in the 13-14 100m butterfly. St Lucia's Antoine Destang was in great form to take first place in 56.52, followed by Haiti's Christian Jerome (57.30) and Belfon (59.88).

TT's Zoe Anthony, competing in the girls 15-17 200m breaststroke final, placed fifth in 2:53.43. Barbados' Ada Stoddard blew away the field to take gold in 2:43.80, five seconds faster than her nearest rival.

TT's Aaron Siewlal missed out on medal by placing fourth in the boys 11-12 100m butterfly. Siewlal timed 1:09.61, 0.42 seconds of third place. Suriname's ChrisGerald Soeperman was in a class by himself with a brisk 1:04.85 swim.

In preliminary races on Friday morning, Carrington finished third in the 13-14 200m freestyle in 2:04.05.

Blackman paced himself as well in the 15-17 200m freestyle, stopping the clock third in the heats at 1:58.54.

Belfon placed third in the 13-14 50m butterfly prelims, in 26.85 seconds.

Wilson looks the one to beat in the 15-17 50m fly, oozing class as he topped the prelims in 25.35. Blackman was third with a 25.75 effort.

Wilson returned to beat the field in the 100m backstroke prelims in 1:01.03.