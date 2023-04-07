Financing new Balisier House

Balisier House under reconstruction. - Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: It is vastly amusing that some people keep harping on where People's National Movement supporters find money to build a new party headquarters on Tranquillity Street, Port-of-Spain.

It is being built on love for the party. All you have to do is decide how many functions can be had, based on the ambition to outdo each other to prove which constituency is raising the most amount of funds – and just keep smiling.

Every single constituency can have as many fundraisers as it pleases. Year in, year out, apart from the covid19 lockdown, is fete, after fete, after fete. All over the place. Big, small and medium parties at a couple hundred dollars each person. Money contributed with love. And we partying big time.

I guess it is just plain jealousy when you can raise funds without thievery. Fundraisers are a PNM private lottery.

And the winner, in the many millions collected, is us. All of us.

Any money left over will be charitably donated to you know who.

As we say in local parlance, we not stingy. Never, ever known to be politically stingy.

And the PNM icon, Ferdie Ferriera, will get a free ticket. For sure. And he knows it.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin