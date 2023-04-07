Cudjoe shares $1.9m, advice to 6 sporting bodies – SPREAD THE GOSPEL OF SPORTS

CHEQUE OUT: Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, centre, holds the cheque for $1.9m as she and heads of the six national governing bodies and SporTT pose for a photo on Thursday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain Couva. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

SIX sporting bodies were urged to spread sports into more communities – especially rural ones – and develop strategies to encourage more girls and women in sporting activities.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe gave this advice whilst also giving aheque for a combined total of $1.9 million to six national governing bodies (NGBs) at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on Thursday.

By extension, she said, a progressive surge to spread the value of sport to wider communities could actually encourage corporate TT to make or increase their investments, as they would see NGB's leading in the driver to ensure the future of sportsmen and women.

The $1.9 million is to covered activities and programmes of the six NGBs which were done in late 2022 and this year.

The Football Association (TTFA) received $845,816.26 for their participation at the Concacaf Nation’s League in Bahamas and Tobago recently.

The Amateur Boxing Association got $612,096.88 for participating at the Golden Belt Series in Mexico and Morocco, and at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in India.

For their performance at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Egypt, the TT Cycling Federation received $207,314.42; while the TT Cricket Board got 195,272.97 for preparations for the CWI Regional Four-Day Championships, the CG United Super 50 and to pay for audit fees.

Additionally, the TT Sailing Association received $118,649.30 for competing at the Orange Bowl International Youth Regatta in the US, while the TT Netball Association got $2,040 for their Americas Netball membership fees.

With six NGBs and representing athletes present, Cudjoe acknowledged their hard work but also reminded that much work still has to be done to ensure longevity and continuity in sport.

“We do our best to work hand in hand with NGBs to make sure you are doing your part, fulfilling your mandate, doing your paperwork, encouraging you to apply on time and submit proper and thorough applications. That continues to be a challenge, but we continue to work with you,” Cudjoe said.

Often, she added, people in communities, particularly rural ones, are forgotten.

“As administrators and NGBs, there must be consideration for young athletes within your communities. It calls on you to extend your reach to beyond what you’re doing at your senior level.

“Who is reaching out and lifting up the school children? How many NGBs have programmes in schools or in rural communities? How many of us are governing ourselves and protecting our profiles to attract the support of corporate TT,” Cudjoe asked.

Both the NGBs and athletes have a responsibility to manage their business in such a way to attract more than just taxpayer dollars, she said.

“You can develop activity at community level and within the NGBs that will cause corporate TT to say ‘I want to get on board’ to help you amplify your reach, to identify new talent and bring new people to the front. That is my challenge to you today.

“There are some sporting disciplines that still cannot develop a programme to attract and keep women and girls in the game. It’s not only the responsibility of government or SporTT but your responsibility for the longevity, strength and resilience of your specific sporting discipline.

Cudjoe said her ministry, this year, is asking NGBs to not only submit their plans and figures (finance), but also the work being done in communities and work done specifically to bring more girls and women into sports.

“That’s also your responsibility as we look at long-term athlete development, investing in your sport, building resilience and drawing new talent in.”

The Tobago West MP revealed that since her appointment as Minister of Sport in 2018, over $250m has been directly invested into NGBs and athletes.

She also highlighted and thanked the Prime Minister’s Sports and Culture Fund, the National Lotteries Control Board and the First Citizens Sports Fund for their support over the years.