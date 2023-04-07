Coco Dance Festival featured in Jamaque Paradis

Sonja Dumas one of Coco's founder-directors. -

Jamaque Paradis, one of the Caribbean and Latin America’s leading luxury media companies, has featured Coco Dance Festival in its latest issue.

A media release said the in-depth article highlights the incredible impact and growth of the event since it was established in 2009. The Contemporary Choreographers’ Collective (Coco) has been nurturing the Caribbean dance community through its annual festival, workshops, and community outreach programmes.

Sonja Dumas, one of Coco's four founder-directors said, “Seeing contemporary dance as a luxury can be a hard sell when you’re struggling in the trenches. So it was definitely a surprise when the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Peter B Williams, reached out to us earlier this year.”

Coco Dance Festival is the largest and longest-running contemporary dance festival in the English-speaking Caribbean. The festival provides a professional platform for performance and experimentation while supporting young choreographers and dancers through feedback, mentorship, training workshops and community outreach. Over the years, the event has hosted talented performers from more than ten countries, ranging from Barbados to Latvia, the release said.

Coco celebrates its 15th anniversary with its October season at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

A call for applications for work to be considered for the 2023 season will be out in the coming weeks.

For more information visit

cocodancefestival.org

or to view the full article at https://issuu.com/northsouthnet4/docs/jpv16n36_ss