Caricom crime symposium in Trinidad and Tobago on April 17,18

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne - JEFF K MAYERS

THE special Caricom symposium to treat crime and violence as a public health concern takes place in Trinidad and Tobago from April 17 to 18.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

The symposium will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain. Browne said members of the public would be able to participate virtually in the symposium.

Some of the areas to be discussed include crime and violence, their link to public health challenges and related issues in the areas of mental health, education, youth and best practices in addressing crime and violence.

Browne said several Caricom member states had confirmed their participation in the symposium.

In some cases, he added, that participation "is at the level of head of government."

Some non-Caricom member states have also expressed interest in participating in the event.

Browne recalled that Caricom leaders decided to hold the symposium when they met at ther 44th regular meetin of Caricom heads of government in the Bahamas in February.

He said, "A local secretariat has been established to address arrangements for the regional symposium. TT is working in collaboration with the Caricom Secretariat."

At a news conference last July at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, the Prime Minister first suggested that a public health approach be taken in addressing crime.

Dr Rowley made the comment against the background of serious crimes taking place in TT at that time.

"It is the Government's intention to declare violent crime as a public health issue because violence across the society is now the norm. From domestic violence, violence in schools, violence of persons against persons, armed responses for everything and, of course, the gains to be had by criminal conduct where lives are lost and property being destroyed and stolen and so on. It is a whole plethora of violent, unacceptable conduct."

Rowley said elements of a plan to address crime in as a public health issue by members of the public service.

He also promised to raise the issue at the level of Caricom.