Bmobile sponsors Tobago's Easter sports and goat racing

VICTORY: Leroy Kerr, right, celebrates winning goat race six with Gunman in De Whole at A Taste of Buccoo at Buccoo Integrated Facility on Tuesday. - Photo by David Reid

Two iconic cultural events are returning to Tobago’s Easter celebrations this year.

The famous Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Easter Monday Sports and Goat Races and Buccoo’s Goat and Crab Race Festival promise to be two of the biggest celebrations on the island. The events will take place on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday, and are expected to attract hundreds of locals and tourists.

In a press release on Thursday, bmobile announced that it has "answered the call" and is proudly sponsoring both events.

Bmobile said it recognised the importance of supporting local cultural events that celebrate the diversity of TT.

Onica Blackman, manager, Tobago operations at TSTT, said, "As a company committed to investing in the communities where it operates, bmobile recognises the importance of supporting local cultural events that bring communities together, keep traditions alive and pass them on to younger generations. We are excited to be a part of these two events and look forward to contributing to their continued success and an unforgettable weekend of festivities."

The Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Easter Monday Sports Meeting and Goat Races will be celebrating 48 years and is known for showcasing Tobago's rich sporting culture, featuring a range of athletic events for participants of all ages. The event includes track and field, football, and more, with prizes awarded to the winners of each competition.

Henry Smith, president of the Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Community Council, said the event "is a celebration of athleticism, community, and Caribbean spirit. We are grateful for bmobile's generous support, which helps us to continue this important tradition of bringing communities together through sports and festivities. We look forward to welcoming athletes from across the island to showcase their skills and invite everyone to join us for a day of thrilling competition, camaraderie, and fun."

The annual Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival is a beloved tradition in Tobago and will celebrate its 95th anniversary this year. Goats and crabs that have been specifically bred and trained for this exciting event will finally display their prowess. The fastest creatures will earn their owners a coveted prize. The festival also includes a range of other activities, including live music, delicious local cuisine, and carnival rides.

Linda Ramsawak, secretary of Buccoo Village Council, said, "Spectators can look forward to an action-packed day filled with entertainment, as skilled jockeys race their agile goats to the finish line.

"We are proud to have the support of bmobile, which enables us to bring this exciting event to the people of Tobago and beyond. With their partnership and support, we are confident that this year's Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival will be the best one yet, and we can't wait to see everyone there.”

As two of the premier events in Tobago's calendar, they provide an opportunity to highlight Tobago's vibrant culture and heritage with a range of activities that celebrate the island's unique identity.

"The two events are must-attend events for anyone looking to experience the vibrant culture and heritage of Tobago," said Blackman. "We encourage everyone to come out and join in the festivities and celebrate the rich diversity of our country."