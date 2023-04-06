Zachery Byng, Nathen Martin fall in doubles ITF quarter

File photo

THE TT pair of Zachery Byng and Nathen Martin fell at the quarter-final stage in the boys doubles category in the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour J60 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Wednesday.

Byng and Martin lost 6-1, 6-0 to Brazilian Lucca Pignation and Australian Ty Host.

TT player Jordane Dookie and her team-mate Daniela Rubio of Peru lost in the girls doubles quarter-finals.

Dookie and Rubio seemed set for a semi-final place after winning the first set 6-3 over American pair Kayla Moore and Ligaya Murray.

Moore, a player with TT roots, and Murray fought back to win the second set 6-3 and wrapped up the contest with a 10-8 win in the third and final set. The other three quarter-finals were all won by American teams. Sofia Mills and Catherine Walker progressed, along with Ana Avramovic and Kalista Papadopoulos and the pair of Reese Calvo and Aiden Russell.

Walker and Moore will also be hunting singles titles as they won their girls singles quarter-final matches. Walker beat Papadopoulos 6-4, 6-2 and Moore defeated doubles partner Murray 6-1, 6-0.